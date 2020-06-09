“Home Work,” a show of art work conceived during Maine’s months of the “shelter in place” order, opens on Thursday, June 11, at Gallery 302 in Bridgton. As the gallery reopens, it is a natural choice for an exhibit by members of the Bridgton Art Guild, who have continued to create art during this crazy time. Whether as a response to the mandate or an escape from the mandate to stay home, artists have made some interesting observations about the situation. A variety of styles and mediums will be on display, along with work by the gallery’s more than 40 exhibiting artists. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main St., Bridgton. For more information, call (207) 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.
