The Pemaquid Group of Artists has decided to close theit gallery for the summer because of health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic. The artist group plans to present opportunities to view and purchase art at their website, pemaquidartgallery.com.

Gallery members live in Lincoln County and are celebrating their 92nd year of painting and displaying art in the local area. Though the building is closed, the website gallery is open and ready for visitors. The artists are planning several outdoor events where social distancing can be maintained. Events include weekend outdoor tent sales at the gallery site and plein air painting sessions at Lighthouse Park.

The Pemaquid Art Gallery is located at Lighthouse Park in Bristol. For more information, visit the gallery website at pemaquidartgallery.com.

