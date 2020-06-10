100 Years Ago: 1920

Henry Breen of Lewiston, who has been playing baseball since 1913 with the Des Moines team in the western league, has signed to manage the Oklahoma City team in the same league for the remainder of the season.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The sesquicentennial Commission said today it is sponsoring a Maine history essay contest among participants in Boys State and Girls State later this month. The contestants will write their essays during their stays at the two civic conventions and the winners will be given engraved Sesquicentennial plaques at the closing sessions. Boys State runs from June 14-19 at the University of Maine’s Orono campus. Girls State is from June 21-26 at Colby College in Waterville. The programs are sponsored by the American Legion and its women’s auxiliary.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Lewiston-Auburn YWCA will hold its first annual ‘‘Tea for Tee” tournament, luncheon and tea for women golfers on Wednesday at the Turner Highlands Golf Course and Eli’s Restaurant in Turner. Two sessions are available, morning a afternoon. Guest speaker, Cathy and Harvey Lamontagne of the Paris Hill Country Club and Boca West Country Club in Florida will give everyone tips on how to improve their golf game. The Lamontagne’s are well known in golf circles — Harvey received the title of Teacher of the Year in 1992 from the NEPGA and conducts golf clinics on a year-round basis in Maine and Florida. The couple run a golf improvement center for anyone needing instructions. Topic of their talk will be women in golf and the problems they encounter.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: