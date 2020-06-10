BANGOR — Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy announces “Summer Zoomin’,” a virtual summer theater camp. Students ages 4 to 18 will have the opportunity to participate in a full theatrical experience while maintaining the safety of sheltering in place at home.

“We are so excited to pair with our own beloved teachers as well as local and regional artists to provide this innovative program. There is something for everyone, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to maintain student safety and provide challenging and fun content,” said Ben Layman, director of education. All classes will be offered though the Zoom format and end in a streaming performance experience.

“The Tempest” by William Shakespeare. Session One: July 13 to 31 for ages 8-18, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Students will explore Shakespeare’s most magical play with instructor Ben Layman, while participating in daily acting warm-up and workshops with local and regional performers. The session will culminate in a live streaming performance on July 31. $300.

“Night of the Living Dead” (radio play), based on the classic film script by George A. Romero. Session Two: Aug. 3 to 21 for ages 13-18, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Instructors Layman and Neil Graham will coach students in creating this new adaption of the classic spooky tale. Daily acting warm-ups and workshops in voice acting, audio production and sound effect design will be offered. The session will end with a live streaming performance of the radio play as well as a broadcast on local community radio on Aug. 21. $300.

“Tiny Tales”. Session 1: July 13 to 31/Session 2: Aug. 3 to 21 for ages 4-7, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

“Tiny Tales” is an interactive storytelling workshop for youngsters. Students will work with instructor Layman on the basics of performance and expression through movement. A parent or other guardian will be required to accompany students in this class. $50.

Tap and Jazz for Musical Theatre. Session 1: July 13 to 31/Session 2: Aug. 3 to 21 for ages 8-18, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. $180.

A musical theater dance intensive. Students will work with special guest instructor Joseph Cullinane of the Joffrey Ballet. No dance experience is necessary.

All classes have a limited enrollment. Students must enroll via penobscottheatre.org prior to the first class. Full payment will be required at the time of registration. Questions can be directed to Layman, director of education, at [email protected] or 207-462 4347.

Penobscot Theatre Company is at 131 Main St. For a list of show times, pricing and more information about the season visit www.penobscottheatre.org.

