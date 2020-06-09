During the past several years, the internet has become a part of our daily work, learning and social interactions. Schools quickly saw the advantages of being able to connect students with a broader range of resources through digital learning. Former Gov. Angus King championed the development of the Maine Learning Technology Initiative, which provided every middle school student in Maine with the technology needed to level the electronic learning playing field.

While the MLTI did much to help all students to further and expand their learning options, teachers quickly realized that many students did not have internet connectivity in their home. Even though each student has a laptop, many rural students still do not have equal access to learning from home.

The current COVID-19 health crisis shows us that the learning divide between those students who have high speed internet and those who don’t still exists. For students and families without such access, learning from home is nearly impossible. Completing school work at home is a need, not a luxury, even when students are able to return to the classroom.

On the July 14 primary, Mainers will be able to make a positive change for unserved and underserved families and students in Maine by voting “yes” on Question 1. Ballot referendum Question 1 provides $15 million to fund increased access to high speed internet in Maine.

It is important for everyone to vote “yes” on Question 1, making high speed internet available to all in Maine.

Joyce Bucciantini, Greene

