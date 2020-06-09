LEWISTON – Joan J. (Sampson) Chouinard, 78, of Lewiston, died at the Central Maine Medical Center on June 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lewiston on January 1, 1942, she was the daughter of Nelson and Juliette Sampson. Joan lived a happy and fulfilled life with her one true love, her soulmate and husband of nearly 60 years, Wilfred (Fred) Chouinard who passed away in February 2019. Joan dedicated her life to her husband, she adored him and he, her. Together they raised seven children, their greatest source of pride and joy. Joan loved camping with her family at Sebago Lake State Park and taking many long rides with Fred. They would often go to Munjoy Hill or take a ride up the coast to watch the sailboats and large ships. Joan is survived by her two sons, Michael and wife Donna, and David and wife Denise, five daughters, Diane Norman, Cynthia and husband Mark Gagne, Karen and husband Darrell Gray, Kim and husband Joe Eastman, and Nancy Chouinard, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, her sister Doris Therriault and brother Maurice Sampson, many nieces and nephews, and her cat Rusty. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Richard and Edward Sampson. Services will be private. The arrangements are under the care of Albert and Burpee Funeral Home. Condolences and donations may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American DiabetesAssociation,P.O. Box 15829,Arlington, VA 22215.

