AREA — Seventy-five-year-old Farmington resident Doug Dunlap will walk and paddle 1,000 miles throughout Franklin County by September 30 to raise money for the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. The non-profit organization is suggesting donations anywhere from a penny to a quarter a mile which will go towards partner non-profits that offer services throughout Franklin County and the Livermore Falls area.

Dunlap, who is a registered Maine guide, hopes that his Foot and Paddle campaign will not only raise money for United Way, but also encourage community members to remain active during this period of isolation that many are facing due to the pandemic.

“So at a time when people are trying to figure out what to do with their time, and their vacation plans are all changed, I really wanted to encourage people to see what’s in our own backyard,” Dunlap said in a phone interview. “I thought if I could publicize what I was doing, I could encourage people to do some walking or even paddling on their own.”

The idea for the fundraiser was sparked by a change in Dunlap’s usual exercise routine. As winter transitioned into spring, Dunlap traded in cross country skiing and snowshoeing for early morning walks which rapidly increased from four to eight miles.

“As time went on, I began thinking where else might I go to do some of this walking,” Dunlap said.

Drawing from his lifelong experience of thru-hiking, which includes the Appalachian trail and parts of the Pacific Crest trail, Dunlap usually makes up his own daily route with the aid of his map and compass. He has already logged well over 400 miles since the start of his campaign on March 15, by doing a mix of bushwhacking and walking on trails and back roads.

During the week, Dunlap makes sure he is finished with at least a five mile hike by 10 a.m. so that he can volunteer with the Regional School District 9’s food program which provides free breakfast and lunch to families in the district. Working as a meal delivery volunteer, Dunlap has witnessed the impacts that local organizations are having on Franklin County towns during the pandemic.

“I know that many of our agencies and organizations serve the needs of people in a vulnerable time,” Dunlap said. “I knew that they were really working overtime doing magnificent things to support people during a very difficult time and that United Way was a key umbrella.”

Executive director of the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area Lisa Laflin had already received $850 before Dunlap’s campaign was even announced in the organization’s June newsletter.

“Everyone knows him and knows the type of person he is, and to support United Way particularly during this time is very much his character,” Laflin said in a phone interview.

In the midst of state-imposed gathering restrictions, creative fundraising will be essential to the United Way continuing its commitments to partner organizations. These include non-profits that are serving Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay with essential food and supplies, such as Rural Community Action Ministry and Community Concepts.

Laflin also anticipates a dip in annual pledges and potentially a loss of funding from current pledgers as people experience their own financial difficulties due to the pandemic. The money received from Dunlap’s Foot and Paddle fundraiser will go towards the United Way’s community fund which supports 18 non-profits annually.

“Doug wanted the money to go where it’s needed the most and for us, that’s the community fund because more and more people are designating their dollars, their precious donations which we appreciate, so we have less unrestricted money to give out,” Laflin said.

The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area also launched a virtual Spruce-Up Spring Sale on Facebook this Monday to raise money from donated items. Every day, five to six items will be featured on United Way’s Facebook for viewers to purchase. Laflin hopes this fundraiser will also provide publicity for local craftspeople.

“A lot of people are real creative in our neck of the woods, and they’re making things and they’re home a little bit more and getting a little more creative,” Laflin said. “And we wanted to give them the opportunity to spotlight some of this creativity and maybe generate more business for craftspeople or businesses in the area. So it’s a win, win.”

Dunlap also hopes that his Foot and Paddle campaign will have effects beyond fundraising. As he explores local areas such as Varnum Pond in Temple and Wilson Lake in Wilton, he encourages people he meets along the way to enjoy their home environment, especially when travel is so restrictive at this time.

“There were two thoughts, I mean one was that walking is free, it doesn’t cost anything,” Dunlap said. “And that we live in what I often say is one of the most beautiful outdoor settings in the whole country.”

More information about Dunlap’s Foot and Paddle fundraiser can be found at the United Way’s Tri-Valley Area website.

