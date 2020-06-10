FARMINGTON — Irving Big Stop Restaurant on the Wilton Road has closed.

On Thursday, June 4, kiosks blocked the entrance to the restaurant . One of several signs nearby said, “To our valued customers we are sadly closing our doors effective May 30, 2020. We love, and will miss this community.”

Another sign posted below noted the dining room is closed until further notice. The company’s website states, “We have temporarily closed our restaurant until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On May 21, the restaurant’s Facebook page said, “Our dining room is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily with a special hour for seniors from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. We’re ready to welcome you back safely to a really clean restaurant – that’s our commitment. We remain open for takeout orders from 6 am to 8 pm, daily.

Thursday Kevin Stanley, a line cook for the restaurant, said the restaurant has closed for good and he is now working maintenance.

“The restaurant closed March 28 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Later it opened for take-out, then the restaurant opened but it was limited to the number that could be in the dining room,” he said. “It got shut down May 30, I cleaned everything out.

“I’m not sure why. Nobody has said.

“I’d rather be cooking in the kitchen than out here working maintenance.”

The restaurant wasn’t getting enough business, Stanley said.

The restaurant’s Facebook page on May 30 stated, “To our valued customers: our Farmington Big Stop Restaurant is temporarily closed until further notice. Fuel is still available, as well as grab and go items from the convenience store. For our Professional Drivers, we continue to offer our complimentary breakfast, as well as free Wi-Fi, hot showers and really clean restrooms. We’ll be ready to welcome you back safely soon.”

The restaurant phone number isn’t being answered and there is no message. Attempts to obtain more information were unsuccessful.

