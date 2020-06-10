SALEM — Mt. Abram High School has moved its graduation ceremonies to Saturday, June 13, in the gymnasium.

There will be 13 graduation ceremonies. They will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. Seniors have signed up for groups of four, with each group assigned an arrival time and a graduation ceremony time.

It is imperative that seniors arrive at their assigned group arrival time. Seniors have received their group’s arrival time and ceremony time via school email.

Guests should arrive no sooner than 20 minutes prior to their young adult’s ceremony time. Guests will be directed where to go by faculty at the main entrance. There will be faculty throughout the school providing direction and guidance, please follow their directives for the safety of all.

Seniors will be given eight guest tickets. Guests will not be admitted without a ticket to stay in compliance with the Governor’s guidance of 50 or less people for gatherings.

Seniors will be given a “Fear the Mountain” mask for graduation. When on school premises and during the ceremony practice 6 feet social distancing. When 6 feet cannot be maintained, the mask must be worn. Those who do not feel well should not attend.

There will be a tent set up on the front lawn with a “Fear the Mountain” backdrop for photos. Faculty will be there to assist seniors and their families.

Photos may be taken during the ceremony using 6 feet social distancing guidelines. Mr. Moretto will be taking photos during the ceremony.

A plan is being developed for the 13 ceremonies to be shared via Live Stream. Additional information will be shared on www.msad58.org, and the district Facebook page.

Each ceremony will be recorded. All recordings will be compiled into one video and a link will be shared with seniors.

