AUBURN – Joan Hazel Durrell, 65, of Peru, passed away June 6, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn, with her sisters, Brenda and Cyndi, by her side.Joan was born on July 19, 1954 to the late Lyle and Hazel Durrell. She was raised in Peru, attended the Peru Elementary School and Dirigo High School.Joan was employed as a waitress and bartender for many years.The laugh Joan had will be missed by all who knew her, except maybe not her sisters.She enjoyed playing around with flowers. Joan had a green thumb and could grow anything. She enjoyed sharing strawberries she grew in her garden. Joan’s favorite foods were lobster and steak. She loved all animals, especially dogs and cats.Her favorite pastime was having a cocktail and playing cards. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends, especially with her nieces and nephews.Joan is survived by two sisters, Brenda Calden and husband, Timothy of Peru, and Cyndi Haines of Peru; and an aunt, Rachel Hardy of Rumford.She was predeceased by her parents, Lyle and Hazel Durrell; a sister, Linda Fish, and a brother-in-law, Dick Haines.Thank you to the Rumford Hospital staff, and the Hospice House in Auburn for the good care Joan was given.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Demerritt Cemetery in Dixfield. Greg Pease of Stratton, cousin of Joan, will give the eulogy at the service.

