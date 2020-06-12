The Maine Legislature established the Maine Climate Change Council in May of 2019. Very little has been heard from it after holding dozens of meetings.

Looking at the legislation establishing this council, I am struck by its complexity and have the impression that this is a very unwieldy structure. The bill, LD 1679, “An Act To Establish the Maine Climate Change Council To Assist Maine To Mitigate, Prepare for and Adapt to Climate Change,” has approximately 50 members of the “council,” a “scientific and technical subcommittee,” seven “working groups,” plus “other working groups as needed.”

And what are the goals?

One goal: “By January 1, 2030, the state shall reduce gross annual greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below the 1990 gross annual greenhouse gas emissions level.”

That seems overly ambitious and, while reducing reliance on fossil fuels is laudable, the issue of climate change and its causes are still controversial. Many are not convinced of the effect of human activity on climate change. A friend maintains climate change is naturally occurring and cyclical, being affected by the gravitational pull of the sun and moon.

I believe most people want clean water, rivers, oceans and air and support reasonable and cost effective measures to that end.

I look forward to some information on the progress of the Maine Climate Change Council.

Robert Casimiro, Bridgton

