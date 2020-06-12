June 12
NATIONAL CHILDREN’S DAY
June 13
NATIONAL SEWING MACHINE DAY
June 14
NATIONAL FLAG DAY
June 15
NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY DAY
June 16
NATIONAL FUDGE DAY
June 17
NATIONAL EAT YOUR VEGETABLES DAY
June 18
NATIONAL GO FISHING DAY
June 19
NATIONAL MARTINI DAY
June 20
NATIONAL ICE CREAM SODA DAY
June 21
FATHER’S DAY
June 22
NATIONAL CHOCOLATE ECLAIR DAY
June 23
NATIONAL HYDRATION DAY
June 24
NATIONAL PRALINES DAY
June 25
NATIONAL STRAWBERRY PARFAIT DAY
June 26
NATIONAL BEAUTICIAN’S DAY
June 27
NATIONAL SUNGLASSES DAY
June 28
NATIONAL PAUL BUNYAN DAY
June 29
NATIONAL CAMERA DAY
June 30
NATIONAL METEOR WATCH DAY
