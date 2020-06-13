Cathy Dube, right, and Tina Pollock-Reyes, both of Lewiston, share a moment Saturday during a Pride L/A gathering in Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Pride Festival was canceled and a smaller gathering was held to make a short pride video. The 30 second video will be combined with videos from LGBTQ communities from across Maine. “Pride Across Maine” will release the combined video during a virtual pride parade at noon on June 28. “We wanted to do the responsible thing,” said Frank Cottle, chair of Pride L/A. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Maine Rep. and former Lewiston Mayor Kristen Cloutier, center in floral face mask, participates in the making of a video Saturday during a Pride L/A gathering in Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Pride Festival was canceled and a smaller gathering was held to make a short pride video. The 30 second video will be combined with videos from LGBTQ communities from across Maine. “Pride Across Maine” will release the combined video during a virtual pride parade at noon on June 28. “We wanted to do the responsible thing,” said Frank Cottle, chair of Pride L/A. Cloutier of Lewiston represents Maine House District 60. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Jax Guay of Auburn watches a short video being made Saturday during a Pride L/A gathering in Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Pride Festival was canceled and a smaller gathering was held to make a short pride video. The 30 second video will be combined with videos from LGBTQ communities from across Maine. “Pride Across Maine” will release the combined video during a virtual pride parade at noon on June 28. “We wanted to do the responsible thing,” said Frank Cottle, chair of Pride L/A. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
James Dean of Lewiston participates in the making of a video Saturday during a Pride L/A gathering in Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Pride Festival was canceled and a smaller gathering was held to make a short pride video. “Pride Across Maine” will release the video during a virtual pride parade at noon on June 28. Dean read his poem “Forty-Nine Pulses” during the making of the video in memory of the 49 people who were will killed on June 12, 2016, during a mass shooting inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Becca Showalter of Lewiston takes pictures of the various flags that represent the LGBTQ community during a Pride L/A gathering Saturday at Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Tina Pollock-Reyes, left, Cathy Dube, center, and Tiffany Manson, all of Lewiston, chat during a Pride L/A gathering Saturday at Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo