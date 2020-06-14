Auburn

• Dana Edwards, 26, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime and domestic violence-criminal threatening, 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at 710 Hatch Road.

Lewiston

• Jordan Palmer, 21, of Auburn, on a charge of terrorizing, 3:48 p.m. Saturday, at the Lewiston Police Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: