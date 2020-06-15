Aneah Bartlett’s high school sports career ended in similar fashion to how it started: Without a season.

The Telstar three-sport athlete entered high school with a girls soccer program that didn’t have a varsity team her freshman year. Then it was the same story for girls basketball.

She was lucky enough — and good enough — to earn a starting spot at shortstop on the Rebels’ softball team in her freshman season, and she said she was “so grateful” to have the chance to play for longtime coach Jim Lunney in his final year.

“Being a starter my freshman year was a bit scary. I got the opportunity to play with seniors who played competitively like I have my whole life,” Bartlett said. “I grew a ton my freshman year due to coach Lunney.”

That growth showed the following fall, when the Telstar girls soccer program returned to varsity status and Bartlett, as a sophomore, was named an assistant captain. The Rebels grew as a team over the next two years, and made it back to playoffs this past fall for the first time in, as Bartlett said, “a lot of years.”

Unfortunately Bartlett didn’t get to participate in that postseason game, due to suffering a torn ACL late in the regular season. The injury knocked her out of her senior basketball season, but she was determined to play softball in some manner, even if it meant giving up playing shortstop. She just wanted to “still be out there.”

The coronavirus had different ideas.

“I was super sad that we wouldn’t be having a softball season,” Bartlett said. “Honestly, this year we needed to do a lot of growing. We had a rocky season last year for many reasons and definitely did not play to our complete potential.

“But this year would have been filled with giving people the confidence they needed to play the way they really could, when you have support.”

Bartlett said not being able to finish her soccer season and play any basketball and softball her senior season is disappointing. This fall she will be attending University of Southern Maine, and she said, “If I am physically ready with my knee I would love to try out for the softball team, but club sports will be something I’ll participate in.”

— Wil Kramlich

SOFTBALL

Aneah Bartlett

“Aneah is a three-sport athlete who earned her varsity letter in all three sports throughout her high school years. She was the starting shortstop for Telstar softball and a key member of the team.”

Emily Fraser

“(Emily) has a passion for softball that drove her to give her all on the softball field as the starting third baseman, always working on taking her game to the next level. She is a natural leader on the field and in the classroom.”

Emma Kruse

“Emma is an incredible soccer player. She came into the softball world later in life, but given her natural athletic abilities picked up the softball skills quickly, often earning a spot in the lineup as an outfielder. While in the dugout she could always be heard cheering her teammates on.”

Perry Morton

“Perry was always willing to learn and play any position in softball. She loved the game and was a good bat that deserved to be in the lineup. When in the dugout, Perry was a true team player, pushing her teammates hard and picking them up when they were down.”

Luci Rothwell

“Luci is a three-sport athlete who earned her varsity letter in all three sports throughout her high school years. She is a true athlete who excelled on the field and on the court. She will be continuing her passion for basketball at Husson University in the fall.”

TRACK AND FIELD

Calla Orino

“Calla Orino is a leader on the Telstar track and field team. Her raw talent, exceptional work ethic and drive to improve have made her an accomplished long jumper and a premier sprinter, especially in the 400-meter dash. Calla is a true scholar athlete whose drive in athletics can only be matched by her drive in the classroom.”

BASEBALL

Dakota Albert

“(Dakota) has the passion for the game that all coaches want to see. He was constantly working on his skills and developing as a player.”

Devin Cole-Mason

“Devin was a key member of Telstar baseball as a pitcher and first baseman. He was a strong bat in the middle of the lineup.”

Photos and quotes compiled by Telstar High School athletic director Gail Wight. Quotes provided by track and field coach Dave Leclerc and Dean of Students John Eliot.

