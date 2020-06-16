Editor’s Note: This is the first of two parts honoring the spring sports seniors of Lewiston High School.

The 2020 season was going to be unique for the Lewiston boys tennis team.

Senior Ben St. Laurent was returning and was primed to play a big role before the spring sports season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But many of the key contributors from the team that went to the Class A North regional final in 2019 graduated last June.

“I was excited for the season as I knew some friends that were going to be on the team, it was going to be the last hurrah, I was excited for it,” St. Laurent said. “It is what it is.”

St. Laurent, who was the Sun Journal All-Region Boys Tennis Player of the Year in 2019, said after last season that he was going to recruit some of his friends to play tennis this season. He was able to convince fellow senior Ryan Pomerleau, his linemate on the Blue Devils’ state championship hockey team and the 2020 Travis Roy Award winner, to jump ship from baseball to tennis for this season.

St. Laurent, meanwhile, was finally going to be the Blue Devils’ No. 1 singles player this season, a spot that was occupied by Caden Smith the past couple of seasons.

“I was excited. I think I was ready, there were a few times where I was No. 1 when Caden was hurt or absent for whatever reason,” St. Laurent said. “I enjoyed it, especially this year, there would only have been a couple of seniors and I have never led a team in tennis. It was going to be a different experience, but I think I would have enjoyed it.”

St. Laurent considers tennis his second sport after hockey and admitted that he hadn’t picked up a racket since last season. He liked playing tennis because he got to pass the time with his friends.

He said he is looking forward to seeing how next year goes for the Blue Devils.

“I am interested to see how coach Tom (Leblond) handles it,” St. Laurent said. “Like I said I don’t know a single player who’s going to come back from varsity. Best of luck to him, he’s probably going to have a difficult time with such a change so quickly.”

— Nathan Fournier

BOYS TENNIS

Jackson Boswell

“This would have been Jackson’s third season. Jackson was always an enthusiastic and determined player for our team. He was able to improve his game from someone who first picked up a racket to participating in varsity matches. Good luck going forward, Jackson, and remember that tennis is a game for life.”

Ben St. Laurent

“Ben has played a big part in the success of the LHS boys tennis over the past three seasons. First, as a superb doubles player and then as a singles player. Ben made great strides with his game over his career. In 2019 he qualified for the Maine boys championships. Through hard work and a disciplined approach, Ben has made himself an accomplished tennis player while demonstrating a high level of sportsmanship.”

Tyler Murray

“This would have been Tyler’s third year in the tennis program. Tyler participated in several matches in which he earned important points. We anticipated that Tyler would anchor one of our doubles teams. Tyler worked hard to become a solid tennis player. We wish Tyler well and appreciate his participation in the Blue Devil tennis family.”

Ryan Pomerleau

“Although Ryan was unable to participate in the 2020 tennis season, we anticipated that he would be a welcomed addition to our team. Ryan is an all-around athlete and a great competitor who would have been playing doubles. Great kid and a great teammate.”

GIRLS TENNIS

Molly Chicoine

“As a tri-captain this season, Molly would have been a four-year varsity player on the Lady Devils tennis team. She was a member of the 2018 state runners-up team and also played on the state championship team in 2019 with an undefeated season. She will attend Husson University and major in nursing.”

Madeline Foster

“A multi-talented athlete who was a tri-captain for the tennis team. Maddy was a member of the 2018 state runners-up championship and she clinched the third point to give the Lady Blue Devils the state championship in 2019. She is the recipient of the President’s Award from the Auburn-Lewiston Sports Hall of Fame. She will major in economics at UMO.”

Brianna Melanson

“Playing for two years at the junior varsity level and a loyal member of the team, Brie was well-positioned to play on the varsity team this season. She will be attending Central Maine Community College for a few years. She is planning to major in life science.”

Roslynn Wailus

“A tri-captain who had an undefeated season playing for the 2019 Lady Devils’ state championship in tennis. She also played on the state runner-up championship team in 2018. She would have been a four-year varsity player this season. She is looking to attend Stonehill College majoring in Accounting.”

GIRLS LACROSSE

Melina Masselli

“Melina Masselli has a keen game sense and intimidating defensive skills that have shut down many opponents, nullifying their scoring drives. Her work ethic is admirable, finding ways to better her play every day. She’s a leader on our defense, blocking passes and forcing turnovers.”

Jenna Morin

“Jenna Morin has been the epitome of perseverance and hard word. She is a key contributor to the team, showing her leadership skills on and off the field. Though primarily a defensive player, Jenna’s diverse skill set allows her to fill an offensive role when needed.”

Rachel Ouellette

“Rachel Ouellette is a leader on our offense. As the quickest player on the team, Rachel can get the ball from the midfield to the opponent’s 8-meter arc in record time, and she’ll sprint 50 yards to our defensive end, taking away a breakaway. Rachel was one of the top scorers in 2019, with a rapid-fire shot, one of the fastest on the team.”

Gracie Pepin

“Gracie Pepin plays high defense on the team, but just as valuable is the enthusiasm Gracie contributes every day, whether it be at practice or on game day. Gracie leads the team in energy and positivity, helping the team stay motivated and win games.”

Cece Racine

“Cece Racine is one of the most formidable goalies in the state, with an impressive 2019 save percentage of 53%. Cece has remarkable focus as she steps up to face shots at point-blank range and those coming at her with amazing velocity. Cece has been a varsity player since her freshman year. Next spring, Cece plans on playing lacrosse at the college level.”

Asena Shaw

“Asena Shaw plays low attack. Asena has worked hard to improve her game. She’s a smart player, and when the opportunity presents, she’s not afraid to shoot. Asena is also generous with her passes, contributing with assists as well as goals.”

Camree St. Hilaire

“Camree St. Hilaire is one of the most tenacious players for the Blue Devils, leading the team in ground balls, pick-ups and forced turnovers. Her versatility makes her a force to be reckoned with, whether it be on defense, offense or at the midfield, Camree can win the draw, intercept a pass, score a goal or contain a player.”

BOYS LACROSSE

Dom Colón

“Dom showed incredible growth and promise during tryouts his junior year. Unfortunately, an early injury sidelined him for the season. That’s why we were very excited to have him back on the defensive end of the field this year. He would have been a great addition to a solid defensive group.”

Ben Dostie

“Ben is a soft-spoken young man, always choosing to let his play on the field do the talking. Showed incredible improvement every season of his career. Our best all-around defender, he would have drawn some tough assignments this year, and we have no doubt he would have done very well.”

Brandon Hough

“Brandon showed up everyday, willing to work and learn. He started facing off last year and did a great job. He exhibited steady improvement every year. His participation in scout teams in practice, especially the man-down unit, made all his teammates better.”

Hunter King

“We asked Hunter to take on a lot of different roles throughout his high school career. He was kind of our Swiss Army knife. One of the hardest things in boys lacrosse is being asked by the coaching staff to pick up a long stick and without much notice or practice to go out and perform well. Hunter’s concern was always how best he could help the team.”

Hayden “Corndog” LaRoche-Albert

“Hayden paid his dues over the last three years and would have been the go-to guy between the pipes this year. Hayden’s positive attitude and carefree disposition always rubbed off on the team, no matter the score. Day after day during the season, Hayden always made it fun.”

Logan Michaud

“One of the most consistent inside finishers to play for Lewiston in recent memory. Logan’s high lacrosse IQ, great vision and solid stick skills gave him the ability to read defenses, find and exploit seams and catch and finish in traffic. Those same skills also made him a tremendous feeder, always finding a cutting teammate with an accurate pass.”

Sam Payne

“Sam made an immediate impact when he first stepped on the field as a freshman. He had a knack for creating space and getting his hands free for just a moment to create a shot that more often than not ended up in the back of the net. Sam was the main focus of every opponent’s defensive game plan. One of the top attackmen in the state.”

Cayden “Fish” Poisson-Bragdon

“Cayden worked very hard the last three years honing his craft at the faceoff X. All signs pointed for him to be one of the top faceoff men in the state this year. He was also on tap for a much larger role in the offense. One of the most ‘coachable’ players and best teammates Lewiston lacrosse has had in a very long time. Cayden’s work ethic will pay dividends for him in his future.”

Photos and quotes compiled by Lewiston High School athletic director Jason Fuller. Quotes provided by boys tennis coach Tom Leblond, girls tennis coach Anita Murphy, boys lacrosse coach Ben Fournier and girls lacrosse coach Tracey Blaisdell.

