Editor’s Note: This is the second part of two parts honoring the spring sports seniors of Lewiston High School. It features the baseball, softball and track and field athletes. The tennis and lacrosse players were recognized in Part 1.

After a standout junior season, Lewiston jumper and sprinter Jeremiah Williams had his sights set on even better marks and results in his a senior outdoor track and field campaign.

About This Series In response to the spring sports season being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sun Journal sports staff is teaming up with athletic directors and coaches to honor the athletes who would have closed out their high school sports careers this spring.

However, as a result the spring sports season being canceled by the coronavirus, Williams’ Blue Devils career will end with what he accomplished last year.

His junior season included a KVAC title in the 100-meter dash, a leg of the winning 400-meter relay, and runner-up showings in the triple and high jumps. Then came another second-place in triple jump at the Class A state meet, along with a leg in the runner-up 400-meter relay, a leg in the fourth-place 1,600-meter relay and a fourth-place showing in the high jump. He capped off his season with a sixth-place finish in the triple jump at the New England championships.

“I was very excited about my final year of my track season to happen. It was my last chance to see how much I could improve in my high school track career,” Williams said.

His goals for this spring included making it to New Englands in high jump and getting a top-six finish, and clearing 6 feet, 4 inches for a new outdoor personal record in the high jump (his outdoor PR is 6-2, but he cleared 6-4 indoors as a junior). He also wanted to improve his mark in the triple jump (43 feet, 10.75 inches) and lower his best time in the 100-meter dash (11.48 seconds).

“I was devastated when I officially heard that track and spring sports in general were canceled because not only I was looking forward to my last year doing (high school) track — especially how my season went last year — I could also feel the pain my friends had felt who do track and also do others spring sports as well,” said Williams, who will be attending University of Southern Maine, where he will study business and plans to continue his track career.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Jordan Carter

“Jordan competed in the shot put indoors and was a rare triple threat outdoors: shot put, javelin and discus. He led the team in the shot put and as captain during his indoor season and placed second in the KVAC championship in the event. He was the top returning javelin and discus thrower, as well. He had ambitions, and rightly so, of challenging the school record and becoming the state champion in the javelin, before the season was canceled.”

Abdirahman Daud

“Abdirahman was a leader in the middle distance squad. He ran on the state-scoring and New England-qualifying 4×800-meter relay team and also contributed in the individual 800-meter and 1-mile events throughout the regular season. His charismatic nature and ability to connect with others made him a team leader and favorite.”

Elijah Escobar

“A three-season letter winner, Elijah is a top scorer in cross country, swimming and outdoor track. He was ready to be a scorer again on the 4×800 relay team which placed fourth at States last year. Elijah is a leader whose commitment to his athletics is an inspiration to his teammates.”

Tyler Freeman

“Tyler was a multiple-event athlete who competed in the pole vault, triple jump, hurdles, mid-distance and relay events. He qualified for the KVAC championship as one of the top competitors in the triple jump, pole vault and hurdles. Unfortunately, sickness kept him from competing in the championship event. Tyler’s will to prepare, commitment to consistency and focus on learning set a great example for younger members of the team.”

Dylon Jackson

“Dylon joins track after football and basketball to take his place among the best distance runners in Maine. Known for his desire to run with the competition, he frequently performed beyond coaches’ expectations. He has qualified for states in the mile and 800-meter and was a critical member on the 4×800 relay, which placed fourth at states in 2019.”

Kyle Ogden

“A strong competitor in the sprints and javelin. Steady progress brought him to the KVAC championships in the 100-meter (dash). He was one of the top returning sprinters and javelin throwers for Lewiston this season.”

Noor Shidad

“Noor was one of the top long sprinters in the state and ranks among the best in Lewiston High School history. He claimed top-three honors in the 400-meter at both the indoor and outdoor state championship meets his junior year. He added second- (4×100) and fourth- (4×400) place finishes at the outdoor state meet and fourth (4×200) at the indoor state meet, in the relay events. His 50-point 400-meter speed — and potential to go even faster heading into his senior outdoor season — was an exciting opportunity for the entire program and its history. Due to the cancellation of the season, that opportunity would never have the chance to come to fruition. Noor is a member of the school-record 4x100m relay team.”

Lucas Spurr

“Steady improvement throughout his career led Lucas to qualify for the 400-meter in the KVAC championship last outdoor season. Lucas is committed, focused and practices with intensity.”

Jeremiah Williams

“Jeremiah was one of the top track and field performers in the KVAC and state. He was a top sprinter and jumper, having established himself in the 100-meter, 200-meter, triple jump, high jump and relay events. He is a school record holder in the indoor high jump as well as the outdoor high jump and 4×100-meter relay. As a junior, he finished second (at) the outdoor state meet in the triple jump and 4×100-meter relay and fourth in the high jump and 4×400 relay. He earned a fourth-place at the indoor state meet in the 4×200 relay. Before it was canceled, his senior outdoor campaign was sure to be an exciting and impressive one.”

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Katrina Bolduc

“Katrina earned the team’s most improved award during her senior indoor season. Her development and maturity through the season was inspiring. She is the outdoor school record holder in the pole vault and scored three times at the state meet (during her indoor and outdoor junior seasons as well as her indoor senior season). She also began hurdling for the first time in competition during her final indoor campaign. Her amazing progression included a margin of improvement of nearly two seconds from beginning to end of season, scoring in the KVAC championship and missing the state final by one spot and .01 second, finishing ninth overall in Maine Class A.”

Laila Bunnitt

“Laila has been dominant in the throws since middle school. Sophomore year she was the indoor state champion in the shot put and third at states in the discus. ACL surgery after her sophomore season provided a setback. Laila came back to win the discus at KVACs and place third at states her junior year. Laila enrolled in a throwing camp last summer and was on pace to make a big impact in both the shot put and discus. PRs: Shot put 36 feet, 8 inches; discus 118 feet.”

Benedict Citenga

“Benedict was the 2019 outdoor state champion in the shot put and 2019 indoor runner-up in the event. She also threw discus, sprinted, hurdled and was a valuable relay team member. She contributed at the state and KVAC championship levels as one of the best throwers in Lewiston High School history. Her amicable nature makes her an admirable teammate and person.”

Sheinah Ineza

“Sheinah was a member of the indoor track team, and with newly sparked ambition planned to participate in her first season of outdoor track this spring. She threw shot put indoors and also took up the hurdles in her final season. She qualified for and competed in the KVAC championship in the event and ran a personal best.”

Kenzie Langley

“Kenzie participated in multiple events, including the long and triple jumps, sprints and relays. She scored in both horizontal jumps at the indoor KVAC championship her senior year and ran on the 4×200-meter relay at the KVAC and state championship meets. She was always a team player. Her respect and consideration for others, coupled with her will to work, improve and compete where needed, was exemplary and clutch.”

BASEBALL

Isaac Atkins

“This distinguished musical ‘crooner’ has as complete a voice as he does pitch repertoire. Great mix of pitches, looked for him (to contribute) in middle relief for this 2020 campaign.”

Brandon Beaupre

“Solid middle infielder would have been a role player in a talented rotation; however, would have been an ‘impact’ defender when called upon.”

Steven Beauregard

“(Returning after a) two-year hiatus from baseball, Steven throws as heavy a ball as anyone in Northern A. Looked forward to him closing the door in the seventh inning this year.”

Owen Cox

“Three-year starter, number one pitcher, shortstop, .400-plus hitter … and already committed to USM. Preseason candidate for Player of the Year.”

Brodi Farinas

“Three-year starter, number two pitcher, returning from wrist injury last year. Committed to Wentworth. Huge impact player in the middle infield and middle of lineup.”

Samuel Laroche

“Lefthanded stick, catcher/middle infielder, captain of state championship hockey team. Great bat, good leader, great teammate.”

Evan Raymond

“Utility player, corner infielder, pitcher and (had) enormous potential at the plate. Looked forward to breakout senior year.”

Drew St. Hilaire

“Utility player, potential designated hitter from right side of the plate, coming off state champion hockey season, great hands.”

Ryan Verrill

“After tremendous JV season as a junior, looked forward to our most distinguished ‘student’ athlete to compete for full-time spot in the outfield.”

SOFTBALL

Jamie Doucette

“Jamie always showed up to the field with a positive attitude and willingness to step up and do whatever was best for the team. We could count on Jamie for her solid defense and speed on the base paths.”

Kacey Hopper

“Kacey was one of our hardest workers and our wall behind the plate for our pitchers. Kacey is one of those players where you knew that she would show up everyday and give you everything that she could.”

Jordyn Rubin

“Jordyn was instrumental on offense and defense and was one of our leaders on and off the field for our team. Jordyn is one of the hardest-working and most dedicated players that I’ve had the privilege to coach.”

Kali Voss

“Kali always showed up to the field with a smile on her face. Last year she was one of our toughest hitters and often frustrated opposing pitchers at the plate.”

Photos and quotes compiled by Lewiston High School athletic director Jason Fuller. Quotes provided by baseball coach Darren Hartley, softball coach Ryan Cormier and track and field coaches Steve Virgilio and Carolyn Court.

