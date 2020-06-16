GARLAND – William “Bill” D. Schoolcraft, 75, died June 8, 2020 at Bangor Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Suffern, N.Y., the son of Cornelius and Marguerite (Lueck) Schoolcraft.He graduated from John Bapst H.S. in 1963 and served in Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne Division. He received a B.S. in Mathematics and a B.S. in Engineering Physics from UMaine.In August of 1973, he married the love of his life, Sheila Thompson of Limestone. In 1989, the family moved to Dixfield, where he worked at the Rumford Paper Mill for 16 years.After leaving the mill, Bill taught mathematics for 10 years at Narraguagus H.S. in Harrington. He was a member of the American Physical Society, a retired Maine Board basketball official, and a 50-year member of the Unity Lodge #58, AF and AM of Thorndike.He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of fishing and camping, and his lifelong dedication to science and learning. He particularly loved high school and college basketball. He was an amateur astronomer and was always interested in the latest discoveries in astronomy and physics.Bill was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Cecilia Yeaton, and his niece Cecily Yeaton.He is survived by his wife, Sheila, of 46 years; his children, Patrick Schoolcraft of Los Angeles, Joshua Schoolcraft and wife Morgan of Los Angeles; and Sarah Wiley and husband Dan and their child, Theresa Wiley of Pekin, Ill. He is also survived by sister, Eleanor “Egee” Landers and brother-in-law, M. Bruce Yeaton.Burial will be private. A funeral mass will be announced at a later date after the threat of COVID-19 has passed. Condolences to the family may be expressed at http://www.BrookingsSmith.com. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Good Shepherd Food Bank (https://www.gsfb.org/get-involved/donate/)or to theSafe Place Food PantryP.O. Box 179Charleston, ME 04422

« Previous