DURHAM – Denis Wallace Poisson, 63, of Durham, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home in Durham.Denis was born in Lewiston, Maine, on March 30, 1957 the son of Richard and Jeannine (Conley) Poisson.Denis attended Lewiston public schools and was a 1976 graduate of Lewiston High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1976 to 1983 as a sergeant and received an honorable discharge.He worked for Augusta sanitary district for 17 years and later for the Nestle Corporation in Poland.Denis enjoyed playing disc golf, watching sports and spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Poisson and her children Charissa Schmidgall and her husband Todd and Joey Sprague; his three children, Jennifer Poisson of Monmouth, Julie Quint and her husband Aaron of Hodgdon and his son, Josh Poisson and his wife Michelle of Putnam, Connecticut; nine grandchildren, Gabrielle Poisson of Wales, Trent Estabrook of Monmouth, Sophia Hampton of Monmouth, Wyatt, Liam, Scarlett and Hazel Quint all of Hodgdon and Quinn and Cash Poisson of Putnam, Connecticut; four brothers, David and his wife Debbie, Daniel, Douglas and Donald Poisson; and a sister, Dorothy.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com. A memorial service honoring Denis’ life will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 4 p.m., for the immediate family only. Health reminder from State of Maine CDC requires face covering and social distancing at these events during this epidemic. A memorial gathering will be held publically from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.