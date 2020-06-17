Four bells saved from the former St. Louis Church in Auburn were installed in a specially made tower at Auburn Anniversary Park in New Auburn on Wednesday.

Liz Allen, communications and compliance manager for Auburn, watched with City Councilors Brian Carrier, right, and Leroy Walker as workers from The Cote Corporation of Auburn lowered the top onto the 40-foot tower built by The Verdin Company in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The bells have been stored since the church at 80 Third St. was decommissioned in 2013. Cast in 1916 at the world-famous Paccard Bell Foundry in Annecy, France, they were purchased and preserved through the generosity of the community.

The park is off Pulsifer Street, next to the New Auburn Social Club and Rolly’s Diner. It was renamed from Little Androscoggin Park in 2018 in recognition of the city’s 150th anniversary last year. The more than $1 million worth of improvements should be complete by the end of July, and a dedication will be held in August or September, Eric Cousens, deputy director of economic and community development for Auburn, said.

Cote donated the use of their crane and employees to install the bell tower. Cote also stored the tower over the winter free of charge, Cousens said.

The sale of 250 personalized brick pavers helped fund the tower project, Allen said. Personalized pavers are still available for $100 each.

« Previous

filed under: