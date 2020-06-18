WEST PARIS — There will be a Finnish Cemetery Association meeting on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Finnish Heritage Society building, 8 Maple Street, West Paris. Reports will be given and election of officers held. All persons having connections with the cemetery are urged to attend. If you are interested in joining the association, please join us, we would love to welcome some new members!
