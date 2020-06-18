NATION — The American Contract Bridge League and Alzheimer’s Association are partnering again on the LONGEST DAY to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. Bridge tournaments will take place all over the US and Canada. All games will be played online.
In Maine we are having two games on Sunday, June 21. One at 12:30 and one at 7:00 p.m. All players will pay $10 per game, and all funds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. Players will ask for sponsors to donate for the cause. All money from sponsors will go to the Alzheimer’s Association as well.
With the pandemic and employment situation, asking for donations is not easy. In the past, we have called on people and businesses for support and have been very successful. The people in Maine are very generous and that is greatly appreciated.
Most of our members have participated in past years and they may contact you for a donation or you could call them and offer to donate. If all else fails, and you feel comfortable making a donation, you can send a check made out to the Alzheimer’s Association in the mail to: Oxford Hills Bridge Club, c/o Quinn, 76 Otisfield Cove Road, Otisfield, ME 04270.
