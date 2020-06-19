PORT CLYDE — Barbara Prey Projects opens the 20th anniversary season with “Re/Connecting,” featuring two distinct series: never before seen oil paintings and newly released limited edition prints highlighting the distinct American vision by the celebrated artist.

The New York Times writes, “Prey is going where icons like Rauschenberg and Warhol have gone before.” A key figure in American painting, her work is included in major public collections including The National Gallery of Art, The White House, The Brooklyn Museum, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, The Kennedy Space Center and United States embassies worldwide. MASS MoCA commissioned Prey to paint the world’s largest known watercolor. She was appointed by the President of the United States to the National Council on the Arts, the advisory board of the National Endowment for the Arts. She was invited to paint the official White House Christmas Card and her NASA commissions were part of the Smithsonian Museum traveling exhibit, NASA ART/50 Years.

New print releases include “Fibonacci’s Workshop” (collection The National Gallery of Art), “Gallantly Streaming” (on exhibit at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations with prominent placement in the lobby) and a newly released print of her 8 foot by 15 foot MASS MoCA commission for their new Building 6, considered the world’s largest watercolor.

“Her attention to windows recalls Vermeer … it’s a painter’s job to notice, and to draw out the nuance and light in what the rest of us ignore. Prey has that eye and hand … what she makes touches the divine and has staying power,” according to The Boston Globe.

“Re/Connecting” can be seen daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 1 to 14, at Barbara Prey Projects, 855 Port Clyde Road, Main Street. For more information, call 207-372-8087, email [email protected], or visit www.barbarapreyprojects.com.

