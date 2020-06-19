HEBRON — The following area students have been named to Hebron Academy Middle School honor roll for the 2019-2020 school year.
Highest honors
Sophia Brown, Auburn; Lucy Diffin, Minot; Caden Dufour, Turner; Jenni Flynn, Hebron; Anna Frumiento, Auburn; Oscar Gronros, Hebron; Mason Hatfield, Minot; Tucker Kenney, Lewiston; Maja Mulley, Albany Township; Liam Newell, Minot; Ronan Newell, Minot; Sophie Simard, Auburn; Jacob Small, West Paris; Louisa Strong, Lewiston; Hannah Sullivan, Minot; Evie Willer, Poland.
High honors
Avery Cologna, Auburn; Kate Dilworth, Norway; Emma Frumiento, Auburn; Elizabeth Madden, Lewiston; Ryan Mileikis, Auburn; Gavin Steidel, Lewiston.
Honors
Justin Gibbons, Bridgton; Griffin Murphy, Minot; Lila Rowzee, South Paris.
