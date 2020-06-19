WALES – Joan Mary Willette, 83 of Wales, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born in Auburn in Feb. 23, 1937 and was the youngest daughter of Marshall and Edna Yokell.She was educated in Lewiston schools and upon graduation worked for New England Telephone and Telegraph. During this time she met and married the love of her life, William “Bill” Willette and shared 56 years together until Bill’s death in 2014. After her husband served in the Air Force, Joan and Bill settled in Wales to raise their four children. Joan was a strong believer in education. She was elected to the Wales School Board where she served 16 years representing Wales Central School, Oak Hill High School(CSD) and Union 44. In 1976 she joined her husband in the family business, MaMa Rosa’s Italian Foods on Walnut Street in Lewiston. She would spend the next 25 years serving her customers and forming lasting friendships. She often referred to many of her customer as her extended family, who often called her MaMa.When Bill and Joan retired and closed the pizza shop in 2000, Joan wasn’t ready to let go of her daily contact with people. She took a part time job as a receptionist at d’Youville Pavilion. She would see many of her former customers when they came in to visit their loved ones and they still called her “MaMa.” Of late, Joan enjoyed visiting with friends and family who would call or stop by the home she and Bill so lovingly built. Joan is survived by her children, Dennis (Toby) Willette of South Berwick, daughter-in-law Tina Guenette and grandson Augden Willette of Augusta; daughter Johanna “Joey” Dumas, son-in-law Michael of Lewiston, granddaughter Lesley Martin and husband Michael and great-grandson, Trenton, all of Monmouth, as well as grandson, William “Will” Tyner of Minot; daughter, Dr. Della Thomas, husband Jeff and grandchildren Analise and Benjamin of Eugene, Ore.; and son Jonathan “Jon”, wife Shannon McFarland and granddaughter Eva McFarland of Brunswick. She is also survived by her niece and “little sister” Sally Prince and partner Jack Maillet of Alabama; her sister-in-law and telephone partner Sandra “Sandy” Willette of Lewiston; and many nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Bill; five brothers Marshall, George, Albert, Edward and Francis Yokell and four sisters, Pearl Grey, Sylvia Acheson, Phyllis Allen and Barbara Ouellette Murray. She is also predeceased by her niece and very best friend Sharon “Lulu” Burgess. Private committal services will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Lewiston.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.comMemorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made toAndroscoggin Home Care and Hospice15 Strawberry AvenueLewiston, ME 04240

« Previous