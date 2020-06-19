LEWISTON – Sylvia E. Herrick, 84, a resident of 540 College Street, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Montello Manor following a long illness, with family by her side.She was born in Durham Feb. 12, 1936, the daughter of Leo and Dorilla Fleury.Sylvia worked in the local shoe industry and she loved bingo, playing cards, and spending time with her family.Survivors include three sons, William Herrick and wife Jane of Lewiston, Michael Herrick of West Paris, and Randy Herrick and wife Julie of Mechanic Falls, two daughters, Donna Bussiere and husband Roger of Auburn, and Nancy Herrick and wife Lisa of Auburn. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.Besides her husband Donald, she was predeceased by a grandson, Ryan Bussiere; as well as seven brothers and one sister.Family and friends are invited to visit Monday June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Graveside committal prayers will be held Tuesday June 23, 11 a.m. at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Health reminder from Maine CDC requires all attendees to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing during this epidemic.

