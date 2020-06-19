A person is removed from the scene of a crash that occurred about 4:30 p.m. Friday at the intersections of Perkins Ridge and Hatch roads in Auburn. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

AUBURN — One person was killed and another injured Friday afternoon when a motorcycle and pickup truck collided at Perkins Ridge and Hatch roads.

The first rescuers to arrive on scene at about 4:30 p.m. performed CPR on the victims, but it was reported a short time later that one had died and the other was being taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Police were shutting down sections of roads around the site as they prepared to reconstruct the crash as part of their investigation.

No further details were available.

This story will be updated.

Auburn police and fire department personnel closed the intersection of Garfield and Hatch Roads after one person died after a motorcycle collided with a truck that was carrying a canoe on Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

