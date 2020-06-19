AUBURN — One person was killed and another injured Friday afternoon when a motorcycle and pickup truck collided at Perkins Ridge and Hatch roads.

The first rescuers to arrive on scene at about 4:30 p.m. performed CPR on the victims, but it was reported a short time later that one had died and the other was being taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Police were shutting down sections of roads around the site as they prepared to reconstruct the crash as part of their investigation.

No further details were available.

