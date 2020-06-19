AUBURN — One person was killed and another injured Friday afternoon when a motorcycle and pickup truck collided at Perkins Ridge and Hatch roads.
The first rescuers to arrive on scene at about 4:30 p.m. performed CPR on the victims, but it was reported a short time later that one had died and the other was being taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Police were shutting down sections of roads around the site as they prepared to reconstruct the crash as part of their investigation.
No further details were available.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Last day of class for Lewiston charter school
-
Sports
Alex Zanardi seriously injured again in handbike accident
-
College
Disparity in testing policies puts college football season in jeopardy, experts say
-
Sports
Five Phillies players test positive for coronavirus as cases spike in Florida
-
College
NCAA, SEC tell Mississippi to change state flag or lose all championship events