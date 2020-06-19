FARMINGTON — Maine-based solo artists and small ensembles are invited to submit a demo video of their work for consideration for the new Couch Jam Online Summer Concert Series presented by the University of Maine at Farmington Emery Community Arts Center.

Emery’s premiere online concert series will feature a diverse range of musical acts and genres, sharing the spirit of Maine’s local music scene through its website, https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/, and social media. Concerts will go live online weekly beginning on Friday, July 10, and continue throughout July. Artists selected to participate in the Couch Jam Series will receive an honorarium of $75 (or up to $225 for an ensemble of three people) for a performance video of three to five songs (or approximate 20-minute set).

While the UMF campus arts venue remains closed, Emery Community Arts Center strives to continue its role as a space to honor, exhibit and support the artistic and creative force in the local community and beyond. Emery looks forward to launching new exhibitions and arts programming online through its website and social media.

All submissions must be received by Wednesday, June 24, through the online submission form, https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/2020/06/11/couch-jam-series-1-submissions/.

There is no fee to apply but persons must be 18 or older. Complete the online form and include a link to the demo video.

Submit a two- to five-minute demo video that presents one or two songs and demonstrates the ability to record th performance with quality audio and video. Submit a link to view the video online via YouTube, Vimeo or other host site.

For more information, contact Samantha Taylor at [email protected]

