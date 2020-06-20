NORWAY – Robert “Bob” E. Lebroke Sr., 78, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after a short battle with recurring cancer.Bob was born in Lewiston on Nov. 25, 1941 to Janet I. and Carlton E. Lebroke.He and his brothers were raised in Norway and attended local schools. He spent many years as security at Norway Footwear, later retiring at the age of 75 from his position as a sanitation employee for Norway Solid Waste.Bob was a proud member of the Norway Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary, having been honored in 2018 with his 50-year recognition award.Not a man of many words, Bob was known for his comebacks and his mischievous grin. He was passionate about trains of any make or model, the Boston Red Sox and staying up on all the scanner calls. In his later years, he enjoyed visits with family and friends (as long as they didn’t stay too long!) He will be missed by so many.Bob is survived by his beloved children, Donna Lebroke, Robert E. Lebroke Jr. (Belinda), and Maria Walker (Rusty); his brother, Arthur Lebroke (Donna); numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and his pet cat, Midnight.He is predeceased by his wife, Connie Millett Lebroke; his parents; his brothers, Ellsworth and Eugene; and great-granddaughter, Isabelle; special friend, Judy Lebroke; and his feline “kids”, Joe Pete, Kentucky and Cabella. Graveside services to be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Bob’s life can be made to Responsible Pet Care,South Paris.

