AUBURN – Dana Michael Cook, 36, of Minot, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, June 19, 2020 in Auburn, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born Feb. 18, 1984 in Farmington, the son of Kathy (Cook) Thompson and her husband Shawn. Dana was a graduate of Mount Blue High School in Farmington. Following high school he proudly served in the U.S. Army overseas in the 101st Airborne.Known for his hard work and dedication, he started his business, Dana’s Heavy Duty Roadside Service from the ground up in 2013, which has grown to be very successful and well known in the area.Dana enjoyed nine wonderful years with his wife, Jessica Hamm. Dana loved coaching his son’s Dylan and Jayce in football, working on motors or anything mechanical, his Mom’s cupcakes, traveling, campfires, dancing and auto racing at Oxford Plains. Dana will be remembered for his kind heart and desire to help others, especially those in need. He is survived by his parents, Kathy and Shawn Thompson of Wilton; his beloved wife, Jessica M. Hamm of Minot; his son, Dylan Cook of Minot and Turner, stepson, Jayce Thompson of Minot; brothers, David Cook of Jay and Derek Cook of Wilton, sisters, Shauna Moody and husband Kyle of Strong and Brittany Thompson of Strong; Jessica’s brothers and sisters; his father, Robert Lowe and his wife Brenda of Auburn; in-laws, Donna Hamm and husband Barry of Blackstone, Mass., Bruce Pinard and Tina Veinott of Buckfield; maternal grandmother, Sandra Cook of Jay, Jessica’s grandmother, Rita Pinard of Auburn; special friends, Perley Garland and Amanda of Auburn; Dana and Jessica’s nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his grandfather, Reggie Cook; uncle, Jody Thompso; and brother-in-law, Damien Pinard.Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comA graveside service and interment with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 26 at Lakeview Cemetery, Route 2, Wilton. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. If desired contributions may be made in Memory of Dana M. Cook to:Poland Regional High School Football Program1457 Maine StreetPoland, ME 04274

