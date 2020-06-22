JAY — VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St, will be holding a July 4th chicken barbecue.

The dinner will consist of a half chicken, pasta salad, chips and desert. Cost is $11.

Dinners will be available starting at approximately 4 p.m. Although closed to indoor dining and activities, Post 3335 will be able to serve the chicken dinner by offering drive through pickup only. To meet State CDC guidelines to combat the COVID-19 virus, all social distancing and personal hygiene practices will be used.

“The Memorial Day barbecue was such a success. We’re doing another one,” volunteer Jim Manter said recently.

Manter said 248 meals were served in May with 360 planned for the July dinner.

“We turned down 100 meals last time. They were all sold within 48 hours of posting it. People should get their reservations in early,” he said.

Manter said the Memorial Day barbecue bought the post six weeks of survival.

“It’s so tight. Veterans organizations have had no income source because of COVID-19,” he said.

To reserve a meal, call 207-897-2122.

