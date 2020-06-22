RICHMOND — State Police said a young driver was killed Sunday night when his pickup truck crashed along Interstate 295.

Maine State Police troopers said their investigation shows the driver, Antonio Martinez, 22, of Waterville likely was texting at the time of the crash.

He was a student at Thomas College in Waterville.

Troopers said Martinez lost control of the truck in the northbound lane of the highway, between the Richmond and Gardiner exits at about 9:30 p.m., according to a news release by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Martinez’ truck overturned several times before coming to rest off the breakdown lane, McCausland said.

A passerby discovered the crash site about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Martinez had not been wearing a seatbelt and was thrown through the windshield of the truck as it overturned. He died at the scene.

Troopers did not believe speed or alcohol played a role, McCausland said.

