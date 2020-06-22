TURNER — A property owner says he interrupted two Massachusetts residents removing items from his house and held them at gunpoint while waiting for police Saturday.
State police say the owner of an abandoned house on Route 4 saw a dark SUV with Massachusetts plates parked in a field next to a house he owned and found the back door was forced open. He told police he then saw a man and a woman carrying items out of the house, took out a handgun and held them until police arrived.
Troopers arrested Corey Francis, 47, and Erika Lane, 39, both of Gloucester, Massachusetts, and charged them with Felony Class C Burglary, according to a statement from state police. They were transported to Androscoggin County Jail and both posted bail.
The vehicle at the Turner property is registered to Erika Lane.
Police are still investigating and report no injuries.
