Arrests
Androscoggin County
• Corey Francis, 47, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on a charge of burglary, 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 4 in Turner.
• Erika Lane, 39, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on a charge of burglary, 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 4 in Turner.
Auburn
• Eric Vachon, 31, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 8:45 p.m. Saturday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.
Lewiston
• Paul Letourneau, 40, of Bowdoin, on an outstanding warrant for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 4:15 p.m. Saturday on East Avenue.
