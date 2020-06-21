Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Corey Francis, 47, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on a charge of burglary, 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 4 in Turner.

• Erika Lane, 39, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on a charge of burglary, 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 4 in Turner.

Auburn

• Eric Vachon, 31, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 8:45 p.m. Saturday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.

Lewiston

• Paul Letourneau, 40, of Bowdoin, on an outstanding warrant for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 4:15 p.m. Saturday on East Avenue.

