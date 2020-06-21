Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Corey Francis, 47, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on a charge of burglary, 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 4 in Turner.

• Erika Lane, 39, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on a charge of burglary, 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 4 in Turner.

Auburn

• Eric Vachon, 31, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 8:45 p.m. Saturday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.

Lewiston

• Paul Letourneau, 40, of Bowdoin, on an outstanding warrant for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 4:15 p.m. Saturday on East Avenue.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine, crime, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles