The citizens of Maine Senate District 22 have a wonderful opportunity this year. They can elect Martha Poliquin to represent them in the Maine Senate.
Poliquin is a thoughtful and skillful leader who knows the value of listening. She has the ability to work with people with diverse viewpoints to find workable solutions to difficult problems. She is a tireless advocate for public education and has demonstrated this commitment as a past chair of the Lisbon School Board.
As a retired educator, I know that a rigorous and flexible education system is essential to the success of our communities. Poliquin will be a strong voice for public education. Her commitment to the community has always been about providing opportunities for children and families. This will continue if she becomes senator.
I hope others will join me in supporting Martha Poliquin in Maine Senate District 22.
Bill Trommer, Leeds
