JAY — Jay-Niles Memorial Library will offer two summer reading programs this year outside the library. “Take and Make” packets will be available for the young people’s program. Priscilla Pineau, children’s librarian, has spent numerous hours working on tweaking the summer reading program and creating the packets for the children to pick up outside the library and take home with them. The plan is to offer the “Hello Maine!” program in such a way as to allow “interaction at a distance.”

The program is based on Maine’s 200th anniversary. After the children have been signed up, they will pick up weekly packets under the portico. The packets will contain facts, pictures and activities, all related to Maine. Young people will create projects which will be displayed in the windows throughout the summer. Parents should coordinate with library staff to schedule day and time to pick up activity packets.

Parents are asked to sign up ahead of the start date of Monday, July 6, if possible. The library will need the children’s name, age, grade (if in school), a phone number, an email address and mailing address. Those who call should leave a message on the answering machine or register by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by Facebook messenger.

“Around the World”

The Tween (generally ages 9 to 12) and Teen Summer Reading Program, “Around the World” at Jay-Niles Memorial Library, will open on Wednesday, July 1. Alexis Burbank, artist and part-time employee at the library, developed the program.

Each participant will receive a “Passport to Reading” log to track what they read throughout the summer. Read books about other cultures or by authors from other countries and be entered into a drawing to win a special prize. The library will be offering weekly “Take and Make” packets filled with crafts, games and recipes from other countries to bring home. For more information or to register, call 207-645-4062 or email [email protected]

The schedule is as follows:

Week 1, The Americas: The packet will feature crafts from North and South America, including everything needed to make a leather pouch and woven god’s eye wall hanging.

Week 2, Africa: Use recycled magazines to create all kinds of things, from beads, to baskets, to bowls; explore African folk art in this packet.

Week 3, Asia: Learn how to bind s sketchbook or journal, try a hand at Japanese Origami and learn how to draw Kawaii chibi characters.

Week 4, Europe: String art was invented in late Victorian England as a way to teach geometry to children. Now it is making a comeback as a fun art form for all ages. Also explore the symbolism of the Celtic knot with a bracelet-making activity.

Week 5, Australia: Take a trip down under while learning how to create dot mandalas and a boomerang.

Week 6, India and the Middle East: Each kit will include a wooden block stamp from India to decorate a canvas pencil pouch. Make a clay hand dish inspired by the Middle Eastern festival of Ramadan.

Packets will be placed under the portico. Parents should coordinate with library staff to schedule day and time to pick up activity packets.

