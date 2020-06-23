WATERVILLE — Area residents graduated from Colby College on May 24 as part of the Class of 2020. They were among the 480 seniors who received a bachelor of arts degree.

Joseph Paluso of Windham majored in biology with a neuroscience concentration and attended Windham High School. Paluso is the son of Cheryl and Eugene Paluso of Greene and Eugene Paluso of Windham.

Melody Larson of New Gloucester majored in environmental policy and attended Gray-New Gloucester High School. Larson is the daughter of Kathryn Larson of New Gloucester.

Joshua Maillet of Bethel majored in global studies and French studies and attended Mountain Valley High School. Maillet is the son of Deborah Giasson of Rumford.

Adrienne Tracy of Winthrop majored in environmental science and biology and attended North Yarmouth Academy. Tracy is the daughter of Jeffrey and Mary Ellen Tracy of Winthrop.

ITHACA, New York — Nikole Moore of Waterford graduated from Ithaca College with a BS in environmental science.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The following area residents have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the spring semester: Samantha Lynn Herrick of Auburn, Kayta Emily Balsamo of Lewiston, Bradley Robert Boulet of Lisbon and Zackery T Callahan of Raymond.

WATERVILLE — Thomas College has announced area students named to its spring dean’s list:

Jacob Rainey, Andover; Kerriarna Asselin,Caleb Gorey, Scarlett McLaughlin, Divine Selengbe, Karli Stubbs and Brittany Wood, Auburn; Shylyn Buckman, Bryant Pond; Kayla Chapman, Farmington; Zachary Breton and Kristin Roux, Greene; Elisabeth Sanborn, Hebron; Liam Wallace, Leeds.

Ashley Bisson, Benjamin Gosselin, Hunter Hughes and Katie Poland, Lewiston; Ryley Austin, Lisbon; Tyler LaCascio, Lisbon Falls; Ethan Barnett and Lindsey Weeks, Litchfield; Matthew Thebarge, Mechanic Falls; Gavin Bourgoin, Minot; Dustin Allard, Thomas Arps, Mathew Foulke, Cody Roy, Rico Snowman and Elliott Sharples, Monmouth.

Lauren Pinkham, New Vineyard; Gabriel Crosby, Caitlin Doyle, Sydney Pinkham and Katriana Pratt, Poland; Keagan Hodsdon, Roxbury; Casey Dion, Sabattus; Sydney Plourde, Topsham; Sydney Abbott, Lindsey Desmarais, Madelyn Diaz-Pike, Stephen Gray, Jocelyn L’Italien and Ryley Velozo, Turner; and James Cheleuitte, Winthrop.

ITHACA, New York — Ithaca College announces the following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester:

Auburn: Annie Hazelton, business administration; legal studies major.

Waterford: Nikole Moore, environmental science major.

Wayne: Mira Moreau, cinema and photography major.

SCHENECTADY, New York — Adam Peterlein of New Gloucester graduated from Union College during the recent online conferral of degrees. Peterlein graduated with a bachelor of mechanical engineering degree. He majored in mechanical engineering and physics.

NORTHFIELD, Vermont —The following area students have been recognized on the president’s list at Norwich University for the spring semester: Halee Nicole Lair, Litchfield, and Emma Lorraine Theriault, Minot. Full-time undergraduate students who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded president’s list honors.

NORTHFIELD, Vermont — Bryan Mukama of Lewiston received a bachelor of science in neuroscience from Norwich University on May 2. Mukama has been recognized on the dean’s list for the spring semester. Full-time undergraduate students who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded dean’s list honors.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University student Makayla Gwinn of New Gloucester, majoring in BS-biology, was named to the dean’s honor list for spring. This recognition required Gwinn to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

