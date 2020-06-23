100 Years Ago: 1920

Gov. Calvin Coollidge of Massachusetts is not a big man; weighed in ability, farsightedness, and understanding of human nature, he is all bigness. He is not a great talker, but as a listener he is a wonder. His face is serious and his eyes are gray, but in those eyes there is a twinkle which tells the close observer that the country’s next vice president will take to the chair of the senate a sense of humor which the presiding occupant of the chair possesses, but that keen analytical grasp of a characteristic of the New England Yankee. That is exactly what Gov. Coolidge is — a New England Yankee.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Rep Louis Jalbert of the Androscoggin Sesquicentennial Committee, has called a special meeting of the committee, to be held at 7:30 this evening at the County Building grand jury room. Special attention will be given to the Canadian Visitation Days scheduled in mid-July (23-24-25) in conjunction with Lewiston Dollar Days. In addition members will discuss observances being planned in surrounding towns and cities in connection with the Sesquicentennial. Included is the Poland 175th anniversary, July 25; Lisbon Sesquicentennial program, Aug. 22, including a fireman’s muster, obsolete auto parade, and a chicken barbeque; Leeds and Greene planning an old-fashioned dance on the Morgan IGA black top; ‘and Livermore and Livermore Falls, co-operating in the visitation of “Norland’s” ancestral North Livermore Falls neighbor of the famous seven Washburn brothers.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Bobby Orr will be the featured guest at the Boys & Girls Club of Auburn/Lewiston Founders Night Dinner on Thursday, June 29. The dinner honors all those individuals, business and community leaders who have contributed to the founders campaign. Preceding the dinner is a social hour, at which time Orr will visit with the Founders Night attendees. The after dinner program will feature recognition of all those who have supported the establishment of a Boys & Girls Club in Auburn and Lewiston. At that time Bobby Orr will be main speaker and comment on his association with the Boys & Girls Clubs. The dinner will take place at the New Auburn Community Center.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: