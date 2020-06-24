JAY — The Jay-Niles Memorial Library is hoping to open to patrons in a limited capacity after July 4, exact date to be announced. It is considering opening for one or two days a week by appointment and see how that works. More information with be forthcoming.

Appointments will be on a transaction basis and limited to 15 minutes with no more that one to three people in the library at a time from one family. The library has purchased sneeze guards and other PPE, including face masks and gloves for use by staff and patrons. Those who enter the building will have to wear face coverings and the library will be able to provide them. Gloves will need to be worn to handle materials and the library will provide those as well. There will be touchless hand sanitizing dispensers available when entering and exiting the building.

Staff will be complying with the COVID-19 General Guidance Checklist and other guidelines to develop a plan for safely reopening.

The library has been closed to the public since March 16. For more information, visit www.jaynileslibrary.com.

