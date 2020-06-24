RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual July 3rd Auction, although the format has been modified to keep everyone safe and healthy. The auction will be online only instead of the traditional silent auction in the park.

The auction, which is a major fundraiser for the chamber, will open at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 2, and close at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Winning bidders will receive gift certificates via first class mail and physical items must be picked up at the chamber office, 6 Park Road.

To participate and place bids, participants need to create an account. No credit card or payment information is required to place bids. Payment information is only required when a participant is determined to be the winning bidder at the end of the auction.

Items are still being added, and the auction will feature gift certificates to many local restaurants, shops, services and lodging establishments as well as physical items. The auction can be viewed at www.32auctions.com/RangeleyChamberofCommerce.

The online auction format will enable more people to participate, particularly those who visit Rangeley but are not typically in town on July 3.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 207-864-5571, [email protected], www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine.

