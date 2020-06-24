This summer Maine Farmland Trust (MFT) is challenging its members and all farm and food enthusiasts to an epic, self-guided scavenger hunt. Participants can choose their own adventure to explore farms close to home or further afield and complete a range of tasks — from visiting farm stands and farmers markets, to packing a picnic with all local foods, making a bouquet with Maine flowers, to finding a corn field.

“Our hope is that folks will continue to get out and explore, learn about, eat from, and celebrate Maine farms this summer through this scavenger hunt,” said Meghan Quinn, event manager at MFT. During a typical summer, MFT hosts a number of events that invite people to farms to meet their farmers and appreciate all the ways farms benefit Maine communities. “This may not be the summer for big farm festivals and fairs, but there are still so many ways we can celebrate and support Maine farmland and farmers,” she said.

To participate in the inaugural Maine Farms Scavenger Hunt, individuals and families can sign up at mainefarmlandtrust.org to receive the official scavenger hunt passport. The passport includes a total of 30 tasks. The ultimate winners must complete all tasks plus bonus tasks (bonus tasks will be announced through MFT’s social media channels throughout the summer). There are also other ways to win various prizes. Participants can complete all tasks in a single category or all of the kid-friendly tasks.

Participants are encouraged to explore farms safely and respectfully, in accordance with CDC guidelines, and are reminded to check to see which farm stands or farmers markets are open to visitors this summer and what the various protocols might be prior to venturing out.

For more information and to sign up, visit mainefarmlandtrust.org.

« Previous

Next »