LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library’s summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story,” began June 20. For every book or 30 minutes children read, staff adds to the Castle in the Clouds. They can also earn clouds for completing a summer activity. The more clouds, the more the library donates to the Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard.

To request a summer reading packet through curbside delivery service, call the library at 207-897-3631. Each packet contains a summer schedule, summer activity sheet and reading log. To track reading online, create an account at the new Beanstack site, https://treat.beanstack.org. There is also a Beanstack app available for devices. From there, participants can choose a summer reading challenge based on age and if they would like to track reading by books or minutes. To track reading offline, call the library and report to Brianna or email her at [email protected] Return the log on Saturday, Aug. 8, by placing it in an envelope and dropping it in the book drop.

All programming this summer will take place online. Check out the Treat Memorial Library Facebook page every Saturday at noon to join in the summer activities.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturdays: June 27, The Hero’s Journey: Mythology Escape Room; July 4, Songs as Your Story; July 11, Virtual Read to a Pet Week; July 18, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Trivia Challenge; July 25, Mystery Monster: Cryptid Escape Room; Aug. 1, Fairy Tale Theater; Aug. 8, Finale.

As part of summer reading activities, check out Story Cube Writing Prompt at 2 p.m. every Friday to find a writing prompt on the Facebook page that will help kick start a story. The Armchair Traveler Game takes place on Facebook at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Art Therapy is held at 3 p.m. Thursdays on Facebook. At 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays an Online Story Time is held.

For more information, call the library at 207-897-3631. Patrons may log in to their own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through tje online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/.

