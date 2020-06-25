Mark LaFlamme’s column in the Sunday (June 21) Sun Journal was so well done. It is too easy for all of us to allow ourselves to be coerced into believing or following whatever is being currently presented in the media and culture, without any thought about whether it is right or wrong, or good for us, or good for the culture, or good for the country. The key words, of course, are “without any thought.”
I send along a thank-you to LaFlamme, for the clear and timely exhortation to think for ourselves.
Andy Powell, Turner
