HARRISON — Say it isn’t so! No “Famous” Chicken Pie Suppers this summer? It is with deep regret and a saddened heart that the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church in Harrison has had to make the decision to cancel our monthly Chicken Pie Suppers. Because of the Coronavirus and our concern for the health and safety of our guests and our Church cookers and servers, as well as the difficulty in complying with the CDC Guidelines for social distancing, wearing of masks, and not having large indoor gatherings, we thought it best to cancel for this summer season.

This year will be the first time in over twenty-five years that we have not held Church Suppers and more than twenty since we became “FAMOUS” for making the most delicious chicken pies, gravy, and homemade desserts anywhere in the State of Maine. Even if we were to have a drive-by rather than an eat-in meal, it would be difficult to get the quantity of chicken we would need, to prepare the chicken, and to make the pies themselves without being in violation of the Guidelines and risking spreading the virus.

We will miss seeing our regulars and making new friends this year. It is our hope that we can have our suppers again next summer when there will be some better treatment and prevention of the Coronavirus, and it is our prayer that you remain safe and well.

