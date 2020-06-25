We are writing to support two outstanding candidates, Ned Claxton for Senate District 20 and Bettyann Sheats for House District 64.

We have been very impressed with the work both of these legislators have done during the past two years, and are doing now in helping guide Maine through the difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.

Maine needs energetic, competent legislators in Augusta who are able to work across the aisle with their Republican colleagues to get things done.

We are proud to have supported both candidates in the past and look forward to their re-election this November.

Joseph and Patricia Pelliccia, Auburn

