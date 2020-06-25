NORWAY — Below is a listing of fiction books available for loan at the Norway Memorial Library:

Adler-Olsen, Jussi – Victim 2117

Armstrong, Kelley – Alone in the Wild

Berry, Steve – The Warsaw Protocol

Bohjalian, Chris – The Red Lotus

Bouman, Tom – The Bramble and the Rose

Box, C.J. – Long Range

Card, Maisy – These Ghosts are Family

Childs, Laura – Lavender Blue Murder

Coben, Harlan – The Boy from the Woods

Coffin, Bruce Robert – Within Plain Sight

Crummey, Michael – The Innocents

Cussler, Clive – Journey of the Pharaohs

Dams, Jeanne M. – Death in the Garden City

Dare, Abi – The Girl with the Louding Voice

Eaton, J. C. – Dressed Up 4 Murder

Eliasberg, Jan – Hannah’s War

Erdrich, Louise – The Night Watchman

Finch, Charles – The Last Passenger

Friedman, Daniel – Running out of Road

Graham, Heather – The Final Deception

Graham, Sott – Canyon Sacrifice

Graves, Sarah – Death by Chocolate Frosted Doughnut

Grippando, James – The Big Lie

Hauck, Rachel – The Fifth Avenue Story Society

Havill, Steven F. – Less than a Moment

Howard, Linda – After Sundown

Kane, Andrea – No Stone Unturned

King, Lily – Writers & Lovers

Kleypas, Lisa – Chasing Cassandra

Koontz, Dean – Devoted

Kubica, Mary – The Other Mrs.

Lawhon, Ariel – Code Name Helene

Leon, Donna – Trace Elements

Mallery, Susan – Sisters by Choice

Mantel, Hilary – The Mirror & the Light

Mason, Debbie – Starlight Bridge

May, Peter – A Silent Death

McBride, James – Deacon King Kong

McCann, Colum – Apeirogon

McClain, Lee Tobin – Cottage at the Beach

Michaels, Fern – Fearless

Montimore, Margarita – Oona Out of Order

Mosley, Walter – Trouble is What I Do

Nguyen, Phan Que Mai – The Mountains Sing

Offill, Jenny – Weather

Patterson, James – Blindside

Perry, Sarah – After Me Comes the Flood

Quirk, Matthew – Hour of the Assassin

Reichs, Kathy – A Conspiracy of Bones

Rollins, James – The Last Odyssey

Rosenfelt, David – The K Team

Russell, Kate Elizabeth – My Dark Vanessa

Steel, Danielle – The Numbers Game

Steinhauer, Olen – The Last Tourist

Swanson, Peter – Eight Perfect Murders

Thayne, RaeAnne – The Sea Glass Cottage

Wetmore, Elizabeth – Valentine

Wilde, Lori – The Moonglow Sisters

Woods, Stuart – Hit List

Wrobel, Stephanie – Darling Rose Gold

Yrsa Sigurdardottir – The Absolution

