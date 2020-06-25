NORWAY — Below is a listing of fiction books available for loan at the Norway Memorial Library:
Adler-Olsen, Jussi – Victim 2117
Armstrong, Kelley – Alone in the Wild
Berry, Steve – The Warsaw Protocol
Bohjalian, Chris – The Red Lotus
Bouman, Tom – The Bramble and the Rose
Box, C.J. – Long Range
Card, Maisy – These Ghosts are Family
Childs, Laura – Lavender Blue Murder
Coben, Harlan – The Boy from the Woods
Coffin, Bruce Robert – Within Plain Sight
Crummey, Michael – The Innocents
Cussler, Clive – Journey of the Pharaohs
Dams, Jeanne M. – Death in the Garden City
Dare, Abi – The Girl with the Louding Voice
Eaton, J. C. – Dressed Up 4 Murder
Eliasberg, Jan – Hannah’s War
Erdrich, Louise – The Night Watchman
Finch, Charles – The Last Passenger
Friedman, Daniel – Running out of Road
Graham, Heather – The Final Deception
Graham, Sott – Canyon Sacrifice
Graves, Sarah – Death by Chocolate Frosted Doughnut
Grippando, James – The Big Lie
Hauck, Rachel – The Fifth Avenue Story Society
Havill, Steven F. – Less than a Moment
Howard, Linda – After Sundown
Kane, Andrea – No Stone Unturned
King, Lily – Writers & Lovers
Kleypas, Lisa – Chasing Cassandra
Koontz, Dean – Devoted
Kubica, Mary – The Other Mrs.
Lawhon, Ariel – Code Name Helene
Leon, Donna – Trace Elements
Mallery, Susan – Sisters by Choice
Mantel, Hilary – The Mirror & the Light
Mason, Debbie – Starlight Bridge
May, Peter – A Silent Death
McBride, James – Deacon King Kong
McCann, Colum – Apeirogon
McClain, Lee Tobin – Cottage at the Beach
Michaels, Fern – Fearless
Montimore, Margarita – Oona Out of Order
Mosley, Walter – Trouble is What I Do
Nguyen, Phan Que Mai – The Mountains Sing
Offill, Jenny – Weather
Patterson, James – Blindside
Perry, Sarah – After Me Comes the Flood
Quirk, Matthew – Hour of the Assassin
Reichs, Kathy – A Conspiracy of Bones
Rollins, James – The Last Odyssey
Rosenfelt, David – The K Team
Russell, Kate Elizabeth – My Dark Vanessa
Steel, Danielle – The Numbers Game
Steinhauer, Olen – The Last Tourist
Swanson, Peter – Eight Perfect Murders
Thayne, RaeAnne – The Sea Glass Cottage
Wetmore, Elizabeth – Valentine
Wilde, Lori – The Moonglow Sisters
Woods, Stuart – Hit List
Wrobel, Stephanie – Darling Rose Gold
Yrsa Sigurdardottir – The Absolution
