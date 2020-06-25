WEST PARIS – Kathleen Ann Gigas, passed away Sunday morning June 21, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lynn, Mass. on June 6, 1948, the daughter of Albert Thompson and Ruth Diamond.A very good student, she graduated from Lynn English High School. She married Paul Gigas of Hampton, N.H. on May 27, 1990. She was a devoted wife and mother. She raised goats and also showed goats. She won many awards at various Maine fairs, including Fryeburg Fair, where her Nubians and LaMancha goats were always at the head of the line. She was a member of the American Goat Developers Association and was involved in 4H. She loved her little farm. She raised pigs, chickens, cows and she worked often in the gardens. At milking time she was always in the barn with her goats. She never missed a day in 20 years. She is survived by her husband; daughter Amy Paul; grandchildren, Naomi, Timothy, Courtney and Kelsey; brother, Kevin Thompson of Tennessee; and an aunt and uncle who live nearby, Robert and Virginia Johnson.She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Paul and a daughter, Nancy Paul. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 26 at the Riverside Annex Cemetery, South Paris. Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Friends may share condolences with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.