AUBURN – Francis L. Larrabee Sr., 76, died Friday June 19, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House.He was born Sept. 23, 1943 in Saco the son of Norman and Margaret (Westleigh) Larrabee.He was predeceased by his mother and father; his wife, Beverly (Allard) Larrabee; two sisters, Lois and Laurie Larrabee; stepson, Bruce May; and dog, Brutis.He is survived by his siblings, Velma Strout, Joyse O’Neil, and Ersal May; his children, Bonnie Yates and partner Jerry Bressette, Francis “Franky” Larrabee Jr. and partner Debbie Purington, Sarah Harney and husband Corey; stepchildren, Danny May and partner Traci Goss, Terry May and partner Lisa Gray, Diane Edwards and partner Gregg Powers, Jim May, Debbie Pratt and husband John Pratt and Alan May; and many grandchildren.Friends may visit 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 26 West Dwinal St, Mechanic FallsA funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at the funeral home.Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

« Previous