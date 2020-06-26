AUBURN — Bill Bergeron, real estate agent with Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader, was recently awarded the Accredited Luxury Home Specialist Designation from The Luxury Home Council Inc.

The designation is testimony to the agent’s training and expertise in the luxury home marketplace. To display the ALHS logo and be accepted into the Luxury Home Council, each member must successfully complete the Accredited Luxury Home Specialist Course, meet minimum sale requirements and the agent must be in good standing with local and state licensing agencies.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: