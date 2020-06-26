BANGOR — The Forbes 2020 “World’s Best Banks” list has named Bangor Savings Bank as the ninth best U.S. bank, a jump of 13 spots from last year.

Bangor Savings Bank is the highest Maine-based institution of 75 U.S. banks on the list.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to ask 40,000 consumers across 23 countries to evaluate their financial institution. An additional 25,000 were interviewed in the U.S. The scores were based on overall recommendations and satisfaction in addition to evaluations in the categories of trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice.

